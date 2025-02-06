PROFILE
Former mining boss Mark Cutifani is still cutting deals
No longer heading a global company, he and a partner have turned their attention to smaller and medium-sized businesses in the context of the dominance of critical metal production from China and the Middle East
06 February 2025 - 06:00
Mark Cutifani has upended the notion that running Anglo American is a career apogee.
Since leaving the UK miner in 2021, he’s remained as active as ever. Last year he was appointed chair of Brazil’s Vale Base Metals, due to list in 2026, and he has lobbied for the creation of a diamond exchange traded fund aimed at breathing new life into the sector...
