Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Spar, sell Pick n Pay

Salome Maruma, senior investment analyst at Mergence Investment Managers, on what the smart money is doing

06 February 2025 - 05:00
by Salome Maruma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA’s private label market has seen explosive growth over the years. Picture: SUPPLIED.
SA’s private label market has seen explosive growth over the years. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Buy: Spar

Spar presents an attractive short- to medium-term investment opportunity, trading at a 10%-20% discount to its normalised long-term forward earnings multiple of 16 (2009-2019). This makes it the most attractively priced food retailer on the JSE, based on 12-24 month earnings.

Spar can grow earnings in the mid-teens, supported by margin expansion in the Southern African operations (75% of group earnings before interest and taxes pre-Covid vs 50% in the 2024 financial year) after two years of implementation challenges with SAP software. The improvement of loyalty rates in KwaZulu-Natal and the reduction of operating costs relative to sales are under way. The South African businesses’ operating margin of 1.5% could double within two years, marking a reversion to margins achieved before 2021.

If Spar trades at its historical rating in 12 months, the stock could be worth R160 a share (15% upside to spot). Additionally, there is an opportunity for the company to unlock R2.3bn of value (8%-10% of its market value) through the exit of its Switzerland operations. This move has not yet been confirmed, but we judge the probabilities to be in favour of it. 

 

Sell : Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay presents an unattractive investment opportunity at this stage due to low earnings expectations and a premium valuation of more than 20 times 12- and 24-months earnings. Furthermore, on a sum-of-the parts valuation, Boxer is fairly valued in our view, and has downside risk with regard to meeting the 10%-12% sales growth targets, which we think will be constrained by low food inflation and heightened competition for space.

Operationally, Pick n Pay stores (excluding Boxer) will struggle to achieve profitability. This is due, first, to a poor sales outlook (low inflation, and space reduction plans); second, to the gross profit margin of 16.5%; and third, to a high net operating cost-to-sales ratio (approximately 300 basis points above gross margin).

Estimated restructuring savings of R1bn would reduce cost intensity by up to 100 bps. The partial unbundling and listing of Boxer, which was previously the value unlock play, is behind us, and the focus is now on core Pick n Pay supermarkets’ profitability, where losses are expected to continue for at least three years.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy gold, sell S&P 500

Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Standard Bank, sell BHP

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 month ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Reinet, sell Volkswagen

Rowan Williams, chief investment officer at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Former mining boss Mark Cutifani is still cutting ...
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: Reon Barnard of Tabono
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
Anglo’s potential PGM dilemma
Money & Investing
4.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Are buybacks core to Apple’s ...
Money & Investing
5.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Spar, sell Pick n Pay
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.