YOUR MONEY
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Spar, sell Pick n Pay
Salome Maruma, senior investment analyst at Mergence Investment Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Buy: Spar
Spar presents an attractive short- to medium-term investment opportunity, trading at a 10%-20% discount to its normalised long-term forward earnings multiple of 16 (2009-2019). This makes it the most attractively priced food retailer on the JSE, based on 12-24 month earnings.
Spar can grow earnings in the mid-teens, supported by margin expansion in the Southern African operations (75% of group earnings before interest and taxes pre-Covid vs 50% in the 2024 financial year) after two years of implementation challenges with SAP software. The improvement of loyalty rates in KwaZulu-Natal and the reduction of operating costs relative to sales are under way. The South African businesses’ operating margin of 1.5% could double within two years, marking a reversion to margins achieved before 2021.
If Spar trades at its historical rating in 12 months, the stock could be worth R160 a share (15% upside to spot). Additionally, there is an opportunity for the company to unlock R2.3bn of value (8%-10% of its market value) through the exit of its Switzerland operations. This move has not yet been confirmed, but we judge the probabilities to be in favour of it.
Sell : Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay presents an unattractive investment opportunity at this stage due to low earnings expectations and a premium valuation of more than 20 times 12- and 24-months earnings. Furthermore, on a sum-of-the parts valuation, Boxer is fairly valued in our view, and has downside risk with regard to meeting the 10%-12% sales growth targets, which we think will be constrained by low food inflation and heightened competition for space.
Operationally, Pick n Pay stores (excluding Boxer) will struggle to achieve profitability. This is due, first, to a poor sales outlook (low inflation, and space reduction plans); second, to the gross profit margin of 16.5%; and third, to a high net operating cost-to-sales ratio (approximately 300 basis points above gross margin).
Estimated restructuring savings of R1bn would reduce cost intensity by up to 100 bps. The partial unbundling and listing of Boxer, which was previously the value unlock play, is behind us, and the focus is now on core Pick n Pay supermarkets’ profitability, where losses are expected to continue for at least three years.
