Astral Foods: ‘What would Chris do?’
Veteran CEO Chris Schutte is stepping down from an Astral that has bounced back from the ordeals of load-shedding and bird flu
06 February 2025 - 05:00
Astral Foods, the country’s largest integrated poultry producer, held its AGM on January 30, where industry doyen Chris Schutte made his final appearance as CEO before retiring. Schutte led the company for 16 years, becoming one of the longest-serving CEOs of a JSE-listed company.
Since unbundling from Tiger Brands and listing on the JSE in 2001, Astral has surged to the top of the poultry game, outperforming competitors and earning a reputation as the “big bird” of the industry. Schutte tells the FM that research on and investment in the genetics of its chickens set Astral apart from its rivals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.