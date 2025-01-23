SIMON BROWN: Tally the share multiples before you buy
Find the historical data and take a cold, hard look. Even then, you are not assured of big profits
23 January 2025 - 05:00
My biggest regret as an investor is never about what I have bought; the worst case then would be that I had an absolute dud of an investment — but I could always sell. (Though the truth is that, more often than not, I would wait too long to sell.)
However, as I always remind myself as an investor, my risk is 100% of what I paid, while the upside is unlimited. With a diverse portfolio this means that even the worst buys would leave only a scratch, not a gaping wound...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.