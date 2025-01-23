Rocky ground in a field of gemstones
Shock resurrection of emerald export levy in Zambia and tension in Mozambique make life difficult for Gemfields
Grizzly by name, grisly by nature. Senegalese-owned family business Grizzly Mining flooded the Zambian emerald market to such an extent last year that it forced South Africa’s Gemfields Group to call off its sales for the first six months of 2025.
Consequently, Gemfields’ Kagem mine is suspended until at least July. Meanwhile, hundreds of employees have been put on forced leave. Having employees sit at home on 100% basic pay is still better than shouldering mine cash costs that emerald prices can’t support, says Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields Group. But he tells the FM the situation could get worse. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.