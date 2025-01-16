YOUR MONEY
SIMON BROWN: The big portfolio picture
Look overall before you overhaul
16 January 2025 - 05:00
As investors we give a lot of thought to what stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other assets we individually hold. But many of us fail to look at the bigger picture — which is the overall portfolio.
I structure my portfolio as a pyramid. At the base I have mostly diverse global ETFs held in my tax-free and discretionary accounts as well as some RSA retail savings bonds. This is about 55% of the portfolio and I am actively increasing that percentage, targeting closer to 65% in time...
