BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidcorp, sell Outsurance

In terms of long-term core portfolio stocks, Bidcorp has been an underperformer over the past year with uncertainty on global growth and a stronger rand weighing on investor sentiment for most of the period. We continue to like the company from a long-term perspective, and view present levels as an attractive entry point both from a fundamental and technical standpoint.
The stock is now trading on a forward p:e of 16 — one standard deviation below its long-term average rating of 19.3, and at a smaller than usual premium to peers of just 4%. This is notable as Bidcorp has a strong long-term track record of consistent, profitable growth in a comparatively defensive industry, and a history of successfully bedding down bolt-on acquisitions in a market that is still highly fragmented.
Technically, the price has been forming a base around the 200-day moving average, setting the stock up for a possible strong move to the upside. Our first target price is R494 or 10.6% above current levels, and our second target price is R524 or 17.4% above current levels. We recommend a stop loss at R406.
Sell: Outsurance
Outsurance has been a notable outperformer over the past year, having returned more than 60% over the past 12 months. Since mid-December there has been notable pressure on the stock price. While we like the stock from a longer-term investment perspective, we would be taking profit at this point and staying vigilant in search of a better entry point.
Fundamentally, the counter seems overvalued, trading on a forward earnings multiple of close to 24 vs its long-term average rating of 19, and notably at a substantial premium to peers. This also seems expensive relative to expected earnings growth in the mid-teens over the next three years. The stock is also trading above even the most bullish 12-month sellside target price of about R63.
Technically the present correction looks healthy, with a first support level at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of R60.70 — about 7% below current levels.
YOUR MONEY
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidcorp, sell Outsurance
Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth & Investments, on what the smart money is doing
BUY: Bidcorp
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.