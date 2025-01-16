ArcelorMittal: steeling itself against the challenges
The closure of the Newcastle longs plant cuts an albatross from around the company’s neck — now the more competitive Vanderbijlpark business must spread its wings wider
The closure of ArcelorMittal’s long-steel plant in Newcastle is a striking example of the government’s inconsistent economic policies. While the official stance promotes the beneficiation of raw minerals — transforming them into high-value products to maximise job creation and economic growth — the actual policies in the steel sector tell a different story.
Government interventions have disproportionately supported scrap metal use over primary steelmaking, particularly through the scrap preferential pricing system, whereby local mini-mills can purchase scrap metal at discounts of up to 40% on international prices. Additionally, the imposition of a 20% export duty on scrap metal further advantages mini-mills over integrated steel producers such as ArcelorMittal. This bias is compounded by the substantial financial support these mini-mills have received from state entities such as the Industrial Development Corp. ..
