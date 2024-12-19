THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Property sneaks the win in a close finish
Declining interest rates helped to ensure that an investment in Reits paid off in 2024
Coming into 2024, a year packed to the brim with elections and the promise of decreasing interest rates, it felt that property was going to be a decent place to play. It offers fairly dependable cash flows (provided there are no lockdowns — remember those?) as well as inflation protection in the form of lease escalations. There are limited key dependencies, unless a portfolio has Pick n Pay as its anchor tenant in every mall. Even then, with a bit of work, there’s a competitor ready to take the space.
Heck, even office properties were showing some signs of life, with very few people still able to work from home. The sheer amount of traffic on the road suggested that people were moving around, which means they were going from home to somewhere else — and you can invest in “somewhere else” by buying real estate investment trusts (Reits). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.