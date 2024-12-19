SIMON BROWN: Review your stocking over Christmas
While you’re on holiday, have a look at what you got right — and wrong — in the markets during the year
19 December 2024 - 05:00
This is my last column of the year and because of deadlines this means I am already on holiday. I have a few year-end traditions, of which two relate to markets.
First I will reread Trading in the Zone by Mark Douglas. This is by far the best book on market psychology and I reread it every year. Often some small point will resonate with my year in the markets and hopefully keep me constantly improving...
