Piling on the fat in the food aisle
All three of the big retailers that held shareholder votes on executive pay policy in 2024 got the thumbs-down — but none seems to care terribly much
19 December 2024 - 05:00
Comparing how investors feel about the remuneration policies of major food retailers, it would seem from the “against” votes in 2024 that Shoprite’s shareholders fear there are prices they can’t trust, Pick n Pay’s owners feel the pay packages are not inspired by them and Woolworths’ investors believe that management did not make the difference.
The only retailer yet to be tested on whether it measured up to its slogan in 2024 is Spar. Perhaps shareholders will have felt that they and the board were all better together...
