Flush Capprec still banking on growth
Fintech firm Capital Appreciation is leveraged to economic turnaround, despite headwinds faced by its software division
19 December 2024 - 05:00
It was a very different first half for the two main operating units at fintech firm Capital Appreciation (Capprec).
In the six months to September 2024, overall revenue was up 10.4% to R612m. But this strong real growth was entirely driven by the payments division, in which the revenue increased by 18.5%. The revenue of the software division was up just 2.4% to R295.2m...
