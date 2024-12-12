READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: How to think about access bonds
A key question in deciding what to do with your savings is, do you need cash flow from the interest?
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Question:
Is it better to put your savings into a savings account or income fund of sorts, or into an access bond to reduce your interest on the home loan? The access bond interest rate is 11%, compared with the 7%-8% you earn in any of the other accounts, so I assume it is the better option. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.