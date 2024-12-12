Timely shine for Anglo
An uptick in diamond sales will be good news for De Beers — and give Anglo some firepower to fend off BHP
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Early anecdotal evidence points to a “pleasing” improvement in polished diamond sales since Thanksgiving in the US. This will come as a major relief for Anglo American, which needs an improvement in the diamond market if its restructuring strategy is to be a success.
“Early indicators out of Thanksgiving sales — which can’t be relied on too much as we’re only 24 to 48 hours after — are that there have been pleasing sales as we move into Christmas,” said Clifford Elphick, CEO of Gem Diamonds, a UK-listed diamond miner operating in Lesotho...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.