More UK Reits head for the JSE
Hard currency-hungry investors are becoming spoilt for choice as UK property companies look to tap local markets
12 December 2024 - 05:00
The JSE’s pool of UK property counters is expanding rapidly, which is good news for South Africans looking to cash in on undervalued rand hedge stocks.
Last month Assura, which is listed on the London Stocke Exchange (LSE), completed a fast-track secondary listing on the JSE. The company is the largest owner of health-care properties on the LSE...
