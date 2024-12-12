Fostering a passage to India for Prosus
The company is optimistic about its further prospects in the country after the recent successful listing of a firm in which it has a share
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Investment group Prosus is still riding the wave of the blossoming tech market in India. The success of food delivery company Swiggy’s recent IPO, valued at $11.3bn, produced a gain of $2bn on Prosus’s total investment, according to its latest interim results.
“We are very excited about India,” said Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi during the 2025 half-year earnings presentation. “We made a good call to make India our priority. The Swiggy IPO is just the first big result, but we have many more ahead.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.