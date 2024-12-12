Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Catch a Tiger by the tail, lock in flavour at AVI

Shaakir Salie, research analyst at Aeon Investment Management, on what the smart money is doing

12 December 2024 - 05:00
by Shaakir Salie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Shaakir Salie, is a research analyst at Aeon Investment Management

BUY: Tiger Brands 

After Tiger Brands’s financial 2024 results presentation last week, the food giant appears poised for a comeback. Under new CEO Tjaart Kruger, the company has made wholesale changes in management, corporate structure and operating methods. In particular, Tiger is leveraging Kruger’s wealth of experience at Premier to stabilise its bread division (which owns the Albany brand). While the recent results didn’t dazzle, the groundwork for recovery is clearly shown in the improvements made in the second half.

The share now offers attractive upside from a low earnings base, and a compelling valuation.

SELL: AVI

AVI, which along with Tiger has long been a staple on the JSE’s food board, has had a stellar run of late. Most notable among the group operations was Entyce Beverages, which holds brands such as Five Roses, Freshpak rooibos, Ellis Brown, Ciro and Koffiehuis, and posted 41% operating profit growth in the past financial year despite muted volume gains.

The stock’s 48% year-to-date return reflects this success. But its high valuation and elevated earnings base make it a strong candidate for profit-taking. While both Tiger and AVI will benefit from improving macro conditions, Tiger’s untapped potential outshines AVI’s current momentum. We’d suggest selling AVI to lock in gains.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy JSE Ltd, sell Pick n Pay

Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth and Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidcorp, sell Spar

William Meyer, founder of Fenestra Asset management, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Sun International, sell WeBuyCars

Nick Kunze, senior portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 months ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Lewis, sell Growthpoint

Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bitcoin: enter the institutions
Money & Investing
2.
Stop worrying about the discount, says Rupert
Money & Investing
3.
SIMON BROWN: Yes, buy top stocks for the bottom ...
Money & Investing
4.
Pepkor wins with fintech ‘fashion accessories’
Money & Investing
5.
Why Vukile is still a buy
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.