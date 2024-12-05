Why Vukile is still a buy
The mall owner, which has gone on a R7bn shopping spree in Portugal and Spain, continues to offer above-market dividend growth
05 December 2024 - 05:00
If you don’t own shares in Vukile Property Fund you’ve lost out on a total return of nearly 63% in the year to end-October.
Granted, most local real estate investments trusts (Reits) have had a strong recovery in their share prices this year. But retail-focused Vukile, whose R40bn mall portfolio is split roughly 40/60 between South Africa and the Iberian peninsula, has comfortably outperformed the South African listed property index’s 52%. ..
