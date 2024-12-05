Stop worrying about the discount, says Rupert
Shareholders at the AGM pepper the Remgro chair with questions about the deep discount — and the company’s commitment to diversity
Investment behemoth Remgro’s keenly awaited AGM last week delivered mixed messages and some superficial responses to questions about shareholder concerns.
One topic that clearly irked chair Johann Rupert was the pesky old discount that Remgro’s share price offers on the group’s intrinsic net asset value (iNAV). At the year-end of June 2024, Remgro had a hefty discount of 45.8% to iNAV, as reported in its latest integrated annual report. Questions about this gap were brought up during the Q&A session at the AGM. Shareholders were keen to know what strategies the board was implementing to address the discount...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.