SIMON BROWN: Yes, buy top stocks for the bottom drawer
But you can’t just leave them there to gather dust — keep an eye on results and dividends
05 December 2024 - 05:00
When I was learning about markets in the 1980s, something that was often mentioned was the idea of bottom-drawer shares. Those are shares that you wish your grandparents had bought, stuck in a bottom drawer and left to you in their will.
The logic was simple: that there were listed companies that were so excellent and dominant in a bulletproof sector that you never had to worry about them...
