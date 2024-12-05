Bitcoin: enter the institutions
For an interesting indicator of this trend, look at the correlation between Google searches for bitcoin and its price
05 December 2024 - 05:00
After bitcoin’s record high in November 2024 (almost R1.8m on Luno), the crypto market’s growth in 2024 showcases new trends in digital asset investment.
In the past, bitcoin price movements have been driven by retail investors, with only a handful of institutions holding the digital asset. Trading volumes and retail demand have potentially become decoupled from price, partly due to inflows to bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) driven by institutional investors. This is the first market cycle showing institutional money driving price activity more than retail. ..
