Pan African’s golden year
The long-term gold price is the imponderable in assessing its Tennant deal, but so far the signs have been good
28 November 2024 - 05:00
It’s been a breakout year for Pan African Resources, the Joburg- and London-listed gold miner. Its share cruised to a new record high last month, but according to several banks, the stock remains undervalued.
In October Pan African completed the Mintails project, in which gold from dumps west of Joburg will be re-mined, adding about 50,000oz a year to the 186,000oz a year output of its 2024 financial year. Mintails came in under budget — at about $135.1m — and ahead of schedule by a month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.