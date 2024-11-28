PROPERTY
House prices are still flat on the ground
The chances of making profits remain distant, in spite of last week's interest rate cut and more to come
28 November 2024 - 05:00
There’s been no noticeable increase yet in house prices, dashing hopes that the start of the long-awaited interest rate cutting cycle would lift sagging residential property values.
Latest FNB figures show that house prices have barely held on to growth in the year to date. In October the bank’s national house price index recorded a measly 0.3% year-on-year increase. That's the lowest since 2008/2009, when prices briefly fell after the global financial crisis hit. ..
