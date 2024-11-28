Can Santova keep delivering?
The company looks like a good fundamental bet, though investors probably need to temper their near-term earnings expectations
28 November 2024 - 05:00
Global trade is the lifeblood of international technology-based trade solutions specialist Santova. So the fact that Donald Trump won the US election probably did not thrill executives at Santova. Trump had promised blanket import tariffs of between 10% and 20% on all goods irrespective of origin, and 60% on merchandise from China...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.