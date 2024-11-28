Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidcorp, sell Spar

William Meyer, founder of Fenestra Asset management, on what the smart money is doing

28 November 2024 - 05:00
by William Meyer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY

Buy: Bidcorp

Recently Bidcorp, the food service group with 90% of its operations outside South Africa, provided an encouraging performance update with trading profit increasing a very respectable 10% in a low food inflationary environment. Though interest rates have slowly started coming down in many markets, Bidcorp hasn’t really seen any improvement in consumer behaviour and sentiment.

Many consumers spend more time at home and do not eat out as much as they did in the past. The operating environment remains tricky. Food inflation has disappeared, but core inflation tracks higher than food inflation in most parts of the world. The good news is that revenues continued to reach record levels into the first week of November.

Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson notes: “Our teams have once again risen to the occasion and performed brilliantly in a tough environment, executing very well on a clear and deliberate strategic framework.” Bidcorp is a long-term must-have.

Sell: Spar

Convenience store retailer Spar is fighting running battles on many fronts. In September shares dropped 14% as it announced its exit from Poland at a great loss and with the associated debt of R2bn remaining. In its upcoming earnings report, due this week, analysts expect no growth in earnings per share and that revenue will be down by about 38% from the prior year-end quarter.

Spar is also reviewing the rest of its European portfolio with a view to further sales. It’s interesting that Bidcorp is doing so well with its overseas portfolio and keeps adding new divisions and companies but that Spar, by contrast, is retreating on its international fronts. Spar shares are a sell at this delicate juncture.

- William Meyer, founder of Fenestra Asset management

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Boxer, sell PGM miners

Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Prosus, sell listed property counters

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy KAL, sell Zeder

SmallTalkDaily analyst Anthony Clark on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pretoria’s nuke tech is poised to go radioactive
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: Earl Sampson of Spark Schools South ...
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Boxer, sell PGM miners
Money & Investing
4.
Business starts flowing on trade platform Mesh
Money & Investing
5.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidcorp, sell Spar
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.