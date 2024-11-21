Why Aton may take another look at Murray & Roberts
The planned move into the Zambian copper mining industry provides some hope — but for now liquidity is a problem
Brave punters who scooped up Murray & Roberts shares last year at a low of about 60c have enjoyed multibagger returns as it rallied to a 52-week high of 331c in late August. Since then, however, the share price has more than halved as profit-taking and a weak trading update took its toll.
It’s been a risky investment proposition since the 2022 loss of its Covid-hit Australian engineering and construction business, Clough, which previously provided much of the group’s cash flows. Reduced to a smaller group focused on the underground mining sector in Africa and North America, as well as energy infrastructure in South Africa (OptiPower), it has had to reduce debt and overhead costs while trying to protect the long-term sustainability of the business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.