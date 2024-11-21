The 4D money-printer in property
Stor-Age may have been overlooked by value chasers but remains a compelling income play
21 November 2024 - 05:00
Stor-Age hasn’t been a major beneficiary of the listed property sector’s recent share price rally. The stock is up 16% year to date vs the South African listed property (Sapy) index’s overall 25%.
Yet results released last week from what is the JSE’s only pure self-storage play places the counter as one of the real estate sector’s most reliable dividend payers. ..
