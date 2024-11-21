Secretive Sasol dodges clarity about targets
The petrochemical giant faces growing shareholder scepticism about its commitment to — and ability to implement — its climate plans
21 November 2024 - 05:00
Anyone hoping for clear answers about Sasol’s commitment, or lack thereof, to meeting its own emission targets would have been disappointed at the AGM last week.
Board chair Muriel Dube said the company would change in step with the country. But South Africa is off target with its climate goals and still exploring for oil and gas. According to Climate Action Tracker, the country’s policies and actions to achieve net zero by 2050 are insufficient...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.