Roger Baxter opens North American doors
The former Mineral Councils South Africa CEO is singing the praises of a North West PGM mineral deposit
21 November 2024 - 05:00
Roger Baxter, former CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, is recently back from meeting North American investors to whom he’s been extolling the virtues of Southern Palladium — one of the JSE’s few mineral exploration counters.
“We met with some pretty big funds, some of the biggest global funds out there,” he tells the FM from Perth, where he now lives part of the year...
