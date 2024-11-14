Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: Drive a hard bargain if you transfer your loan

A reader asks whether it makes sense to move vehicle finance from one bank to another where the interest would be lower but the term longer

14 November 2024 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/GINA SANDERS
Question:

My vehicle finance charge is 12.75%, and with 52 months to go the instalment is R4,339. Another bank is offering a 10.5% loan over six months at R3,691 to refinance it, as I qualify for one of its bank accounts and a perk of that account is preferential rates.

Yes, the interest is lower, but the term is longer and so more interest will be paid.

If I ask for a reduced term the interest rate is lower, and so is the interest, because of the shorter term. But the instalment will then be the same due to additional fees being added when refinancing — an initiation fee and another fee that will be added to the principal amount (not much, but when paid over that period it makes a difference). I’m in two minds.

— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member

Answer:

My first thought is to contact your existing lender and ask for a reduced rate, showing the bank that you have a competing offer at a lower rate.

If your existing lender won’t budge, there isn’t much point in transferring the loan, as there’s no benefit to you.

That said, your new bank will appreciate the business and as such see you as a “better customer”. This may bring benefits in time, for example a better home loan due to your having multiple products at the same bank. The bank may also have a rewards programme that you will get more from as a result of the vehicle loan.

— Simon Brown, Just One Lap

