SIMON BROWN: Connect the data dots
Among the torrents of information that rush at us from all directions, there are some gems that can provide useful insight — if we understand the links
14 November 2024 - 05:00
To an investor, data and information are essential. Without them we’re simply unable to make decisions. And these days we have a ton of data and information coming at us all day, every day.
This is the easy data, coming directly from the company, via data aggregators, or from media, social media and the like. It’s great, as it means we’re up to date with what matters. It is also a challenge, because it is just too much information for any one person to process. So we have to be selective. I ignore entire sectors, markets and exchanges because I don’t have the capacity to process it all...
