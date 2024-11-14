Digging up the next big thing for EVs
‘Thinking big and acting small’ is the motto behind NextSource’s plan to parlay a Madagascar mine into a diversified critical minerals company
China dominates huge portions of the mining supply chain for electric batteries. In copper, for instance, a key element for all electric vehicles (EVs), it controls less than 10% of mining production. But coupled with refining capacity, that relatively modest market share increases to 50%, according to data collected by the Financial Times.
In lithium, another crucial ingredient in battery manufacture, China controls 10% of the metal’s production but 65% of the total supply chain when refining capacity is added. For other, equally important minerals such as rare earths, the dominance is almost total. In graphite, a mineral required to make anodes in batteries (copper and cobalt are used in cathodes), China controls 65% of primary mining output and 90% of processing capacity...
