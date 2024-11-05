LARGE CAPS
Is Sasol too big to fail?
It’s been the worst-performing top 40 stock this year, a classic case of dirt(y) cheap getting cheaper
05 November 2024 - 05:00
Fuel and chemicals group Sasol, the largest single-point emitter of carbon dioxide emissions in the world as its detractors like to highlight, has been the worst-performing top 40 stock this year, down 45% at the time of writing. Trading on a trailing earnings multiple of less than three, it’s been a classic case of cheap getting cheaper.
Of course, earnings multiples don’t always tell the full story. In Sasol’s case, the obligation to make operations environmentally compliant resulted in capex that’s almost double the depreciation charge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.