YOUR MONEY: The taxing matter of rent

How is rental income taxed if it comes from a man’s property but is paid over to his wife?

31 October 2024 - 05:00
by SIMON BROWN
Question:

My husband receives rental income from a house he inherited. The rent is paid to me as an allowance, but I don’t want to pay tax. How are we supposed to declare this money? We are married by antenuptial contract.

— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member

Answer:

I assume your husband receives the rent, as he’s the owner, and then pays it over to you. If that’s the case, the rental income received by your husband will be taxed in his hands as income.

As you’re married, he can then donate an unlimited amount to you without it attracting any tax for you.

If the rental is being paid directly to you, you will be liable for tax, but maybe at a lower rate than your husband’s, which may work in your favour.

Remember, you can also deduct any costs associated with the house before declaring the income. Costs would include maintaining the property, employing an agent if one is being used, paying a lawyer, and the like.

— Simon Brown, Just One Lap

