TFG goes casual to perk up its UK look
The acquisition of White Stuff adds a new dimension — financially and fashion-wise — to the group’s somewhat stiff-upper-lip portfolio
31 October 2024 - 05:00
“White stuff” might have all sorts of stimulating connotations. But whether the latest offshore acquisition by TFG is the right stuff to put a pep into the fashion retailer’s step remains to seen.
Last week TFG announced it was expanding further in the UK fashion market with the purchase of White Stuff — injecting a dose of the casual lifestyle category into its range of more formal apparel in the UK, which is dominated by smart womenswear. ..
