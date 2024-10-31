Gold still glitters … and Cinderella is having a ball
Gold might be defying gravity and forcing bankers to rewrite their theories, but its poor cousin, silver, is experiencing an even more dramatic price rise
31 October 2024 - 05:00
It’s not often the head strategist at an organisation that promotes gold urges investors to be cautious about the metal. But that’s what John Reade of the World Gold Council (WGC) did. Speaking at the FT Mining Summit on September 26 he warned that getting into gold at the price at the time — about $2,600/oz — might be ill-advised.
“By the time investors realise gold is going up, it’s gone up as much as it’s going to,” said Reade. “Be careful of taking short-term action because if the world doesn’t end, gold will weaken. And if the world does end, we have more important things to think about.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.