Clicks and Dis-Chem in good health and flexing muscles
It’s rollout time at the pharmacy chains and competing loyalty programmes are expected to play important roles
31 October 2024 - 05:00
South Africa’s two largest pharmacy chains, Clicks and Dis-Chem, are still rolling out new stores with heady market ratings. This suggests the market expects rosy growth rates to continue for the foreseeable future.
But there are subtle differences in the companies’ expansion charges. Dis-Chem’s interim performance was largely about cost containment as the group heads into new terrain, including life insurance. Clicks continues to stand out with its tried and tested formula around its core health, beauty and household offering...
