Boxer aims for a KO with its IPO
Pick n Pay bought the chain 22 years ago, and it is now the biggest earner of the group. Its listing is expected to help the parent company deal with its long-term debt
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Boxer, considered to be the fastest-growing grocery chain in South Africa, could raise as much as R8bn when it separates from struggling retail group Pick n Pay and lists on the JSE.
Boxer recently opened its 500th store, and the fact that Pick n Pay will retain control with at least a 51% stake is arguably testimony to its near-term growth prospects...
