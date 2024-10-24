Zeda: riding the rate-cutting cycle
Results have been solid; the star performer was the leasing and fleet management division, which is responsible for 45% of earnings
24 October 2024 - 05:00
Since its unbundling from Barloworld and its subsequent listing on the JSE in December 2022, vehicle leasing and rental business Zeda has traded on a low single-digit earnings multiple. This despite a creative rebrand of it as an “integrated mobility service provider”.
The poor sentiment is perhaps understandable. Deemed noncore to Barloworld’s industrial machinery offering, it was first shopped around to prospective buyers, without success. Then it was dumped on Barloworld shareholders … and those with yellow equipment investment mandates were probably forced sellers...
