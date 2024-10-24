Smoking ’em out in the US
The tobacco giant is aiming to be ‘smokeless’ by 2035, but first it will have to shut down the vaping grey market
The thought of cigarette giant British American Tobacco (BAT) as a “predominantly smokeless” business by 2035 seems far-fetched. But the smokeless product market is growing apace — though grabbing a lucrative share of the world’s biggest market, the US, has its own challenges.
BAT — famous for its cigarette brands including Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent, Camel and Dunhill — is working hard to establish compelling market shares for new smokeless products under brands such as Velo (nicotine pouches), glo (tobacco heated products) and Vuse (vapes). At the end of the first half of this year, BAT reported that just 18% of group revenue was derived from smokeless products...
