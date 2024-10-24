It’s breaking bad for Sibanye-Stillwater
A court ruling, bush fires and the pending gold industry wage talks all add to the strain
Sibanye-Stillwater can’t catch a break. On October 18 it announced that bushfires in Queensland, Australia, had damaged surface infrastructure at its New Century zinc tailings retreatment operation. Previously expected to contribute positively to year-end adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), New Century’s operations have now been suspended for a month.
A far more unsettling matter emerged eight days earlier, when a UK high court ruled Sibanye-Stillwater was not entitled to cancel an agreement to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and the Serrote copper mine in Brazil. The way is cleared for the seller, Appian Capital Advisory, a private equity investor, to seek damages...
