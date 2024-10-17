YOUR MONEY: Read the terms and check the fees

Our son received an inheritance, which we put into a money market account for him. A financial adviser from the bank contacted us and proposed we move it into a fixed five-year endowment policy. Has anyone done this before, and what are your thoughts?
Question:
Our son received an inheritance, which we put into a money market account for him. A financial adviser from the bank contacted us and proposed we move it into a fixed five-year endowment policy. Has anyone done this before, and what are your thoughts?
— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member
Answer:
An endowment really is more about saving on tax, and only really works for those paying a high rate of tax, for example in the 41% or 45% marginal rate.
Depending on your son’s age, the income may be getting taxed in your hands, in which case it may be worth checking whether you’re in the high tax bracket. Either way, read the terms very closely and check the fees. You want to find the effective annual cost to see what you’re really paying.
I would also assume the endowment is probably just investing into a cash product of sorts, in which case, what’s the benefit of the endowment (apart from a potential tax saving)?
A last point is that, as the adviser stated, this is a five-year fixed-term product. If your son would want the money earlier, this wouldn’t work. I would also suggest shopping around, as money market products are very competitive and you may find a better rate than you are now getting, especially if you are happy with a five-year lock-in period.
— Simon Brown, Just One Lap
