Online or not, it’s still best to beware of sales
The lure is: buy now at ‘special’ price or lose out
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Few online sales tactics are as compelling as the time-sensitive deal. The flash sale is almost as old as shopping, and most retailers have used it to drive out old stock or get more feet through doors. Black Friday hasn’t always helped.
In recent years, e-commerce has leant on the concept outside major sales days, with deals that refresh daily, featuring dramatically struck-out “original” prices, bold red lettering indicating allegedly dwindling stock, and an unmissable “buy now” button that whittles the purchase process down to a few clicks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.