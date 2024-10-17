Equites starts to stand stronger
Though the impact of the company’s untimely UK foray still lingers, it seems that most of the pain has now been taken
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Equites Property Fund is finally emerging from its two-year slump after disposing of some of its UK interests and pivoting its focus back to its own backyard.
The former market darling, which is the JSE’s only pure logistics play, was sold down sharply in 2022 after it took a R2bn valuation knock on its UK portfolio. In the 18 months to mid-2023, Equites’s share price shed 55%. ..
