Plenty of permutations for platinum producers
Price weakness and a shortage of refining capacity are among the constraints the sector faces
One question put to Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) by a US investor on a recent roadshow was whether South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGM) miners could somehow work together to regulate supply. “I don’t know how that would work, especially in the US — but it was a question,” says the firm’s CEO, Craig Miller.
Amid a wave of critical mineral permitting in the country, partly to feed the electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle industries, the strategic value of the PGM suite of metals — platinum, palladium and rhodium principally — is beginning to be understood, especially in the US. After Anglo American’s R7.2bn bookbuild in Amplats shares last month, US shareholders comprise the third-largest pocket of investors after South African institutions and Anglo itself, says Miller...
