Jet set for liftoff
TFG’s revival strategy has put Jet on the path to sustained profit and growth
10 October 2024 - 05:01
When fashion conglomerate TFG took over Jet four years ago, the well-known value brand was on its last legs as a result of underinvestment, lack of clear product strategy and low staff morale. But over the past 18 months, the business and brand have been revived.
TFG has spent about R70m modernising stores. Outlets that have been revamped are trading at about 25% more than the rest of the store portfolio. A further 40 outlets will be refurbished over the next two financial years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.