The transformation of Sylvania is worth watching
The company is working on two projects in the PGM-rich Bushveld Complex which could take it into primary mining
Platinum group metals (PGMs) mid-cap Sylvania Platinum is sizing up new opportunities in an effort to inject esprit into its share price. So far, the company’s approach of sure and steady has failed to ignite the imagination.
This is despite it declaring a special dividend for its 2024 financial year — which took the full year’s payout to 3p a share. While industry peers are lucky to be generating cash at all, shares in Sylvania struck a four-year low. True, the company posted an 84% year-on-year decline in full-year basic earnings, surprising analysts on the downside, but Sylvania remains $98m net cash...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.