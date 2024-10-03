Mantengu’s many twists and turns
It’s been like a long-running movie franchise, but might just reward investors with a box-office hit
If investment narratives are a form of storytelling, AltX-listed Mantengu Mining could be viewed as the third instalment of an Invasion of the Body Snatchers-type franchise, albeit with vastly different plots (read ventures) and cast of characters (read executives) each time (what cinephiles might call an anthology).
Originally listed in 1988 as Cenmag Holdings, a maker of obscure electronic goods, it was renamed Capricorn Investment Holdings in 2011 after becoming a cash shell. With the acquisition of a coal fines processing and acid mine drainage business in 2012, it rebranded as Mine Restoration Investments (boasting shareholders that included Stellar Capital Partners and Christo Wiese), but reverted to a cash shell in 2017 when these ventures were abandoned. In 2021 it was renamed Mantengu Mining in anticipation of a chrome mine acquisition, which was consummated in 2022, with the company once again sporting new shareholders and executives...
