Hybrid surge gives PGM miners something to clutch at
In the evolving jungle of automotive acronyms, PHEVs are shouldering the EVs aside in the race to eliminate the ICE
There is not a single charging station for electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming, a predominately rural state in the mountainous west of the US where people tend to drive large distances. “A lot of citizens are not convinced by EVs,” says Melissa Sanderson, a board member at American Rare Earths, which, despite its name, is an Australia-listed business. “EVs are good in cities, but not in rural America.”
The plug-in hybrid EV(PHEV) variant is seen as a halfway house for late adopters and as a ray of relief for miners of platinum group metals (PGMs). While EVs don’t need autocatalysts or the PGMs required to make them, hybrid technology incorporates more PGMs than the internal combustion engine (ICE). It could provide a welcome lift to PGM demand over the medium term...
