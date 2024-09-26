Why FirstRand is focusing on organic growth
Mary Vilakazi has delivered her first results as FirstRand CEO, and the group is in good shape — but there’s a bit of a headache in the UK
26 September 2024 - 05:00
In Mary Vilakazi’s maiden results as FirstRand CEO, the group remains as robust as ever.
Back in 2017, FirstRand bought Aldermore Bank in the UK, through which it generates hard currency sterling income. This plays a role in its premium rating. ..
